Anna Faris 'Unqualified' Memoir: Chris Pratt Wrote Loving Foreword; Will Book Be Released Amid Couple's Separation?

Before announcing their separation last Sunday, Aug. 6, Anna Faris was set to release a memoir called "Unqualified." It contains details of her charmed life with husband Chris Pratt and the actor even wrote a loving foreword for the book.

Reuters/Hannah McKay Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married for eight years and recently announced their separation.

But given what has happened to the couple's eight-year marriage, questions now arise on whether "Unqualified" would still be released. If so, will Faris update some details before the final print to reflect the state of her marriage today?

Pratt described his wife as "fierce and loyal" in the book's foreword. He also acknowledged that Faris is a good mother to their son, 4-year-old Jack, and to Pratt as well.

Book sellers and some members of the press already received advance copies of "Unqualified." Among other things, Faris discussed her wedding and her son's premature birth in the book. She also wrote a whole chapter about her selfless husband who would send her flowers every Friday on the set of her CBS show, "Mom."

Obviously, Faris wrote her memoir at a great time in her marriage but she also had a chapter focusing on their struggles as a Hollywood couple, which reports now claim as the reason for the breakup.

Pratt apparently became too busy being a blockbuster superstar with films like "Jurassic World" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. Besides navigating a few rumors that come with being famous, Faris acknowledged that they would spend months apart because of work.

"I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but, having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would," the actress apparently said in her regular podcast series, which is also called "Unqualified."

The release of her "Unqualified" memoir is slated for Oct. 24. The book publisher, Dutton, has not changed the date as of press time and it will still be out as scheduled.

Faris and Pratt met on the set of "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007. She was in the process of divorcing her then-husband Ben Indra at that time.

In an interview in 2011 with Marie Claire, Faris said that when her career took off, her marriage to Indra ended.

"The divide became too great," she said.