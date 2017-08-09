'Annabelle: Creation' News, Release Date: New Clips Show How Disturbing the Prequel Is

Facebook/AnnabelleMovie A promotional photo for the upcoming movie "Annabelle: Creation."

After the release of the first full trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," two more short clips from the movie made their way online, bringing viewers back to the origins of the franchise. Just like the trailer, the new clips seem to confirm that the upcoming prequel is going to be a lot more frightening than the original movie.

The full trailer showed that the new movie is set years after the tragic passing of a doll maker's young daughter. In the video, the doll maker and his wife open their home to a nun and some girls from an orphanage. Unfortunately, he is Annabelle's creator, and they are going to be the possessed doll's next target.

In the trailer, the doll maker is shown creating several Annabelle dolls, the first in the series being the possessed one. One major revelation from this video is that the evil spirit who took hold of Annabelle actually asked the doll maker and his wife's permission first before doing so. Since the couple want to bring their dead daughter back to life, they let the demon possess the doll, thinking it was the spirit of their daughter.

As if the first full trailer was not enough, Warner Bros. once again dropped two new clips from "Annabelle: Creation" to add to the scare. The two clips are both short and simple—with no dialogue at all—but terrifying enough to show just how disturbing the upcoming movie will be.

The first clip shows an orphan girl named Janice as she checks on the locked-up Annabelle while staying at the doll maker's house. Upon seeing the doll, she tries her best to keep it from staring at her. In the second clip, another orphan plays with a toy gun and shoots the closet where Annabelle is. However, when she tries to reel the ball back into the toy, it is nowhere to be found.

"Annabelle: Creation" hits U.S. movie theaters on Aug. 11.