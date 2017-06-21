'Annabelle: Creation' Release Date News: New Trailer Released

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures has recently released a new trailer as well as a movie poster for the upcoming horror movie sequel "Annabelle: Creation."

(Photo: Facebook/AnnabelleMovie)A promotional photo for the upcoming movie "Annabelle: Creation."

The upcoming movie's plot will be focusing on the origins of the doll, particularly the story of the dollmaker who created the cursed toy from the very beginning.

The film will take place several years after the tragic death of the daughter of the dollmaker (Anthony LaPaglia) and his traumatized wife (Miranda Otto). The couple welcomes a nun (Stephanie Sigman) and several girls from a recently shutdown orphanage into their home. Soon enough, however, these girls become the prime targets of the possessed doll named Annabelle.

The latest trailer for the movie features the scary elements that the horror film's predecessors — such as "The Conjuring" and "Annabelle" — have been known for. It has the signature components of iconic horror movies like orphans, a nun, a large and spooky house located in the middle of nowhere, and a creepy, evil doll. The video also contains parts that bears resemblance to the classic horror flick, "The Ring."

"Annabelle: Creation" is directed by David Sanberg of "Lights Out" from a screenplay written by Gary Dauberman, who was also responsible for penning the first "Annabelle" film. Executive producers of the film project are Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter as well as Hans Ritter.

Aside from LaPaglia, Otto, and Sigman, the upcoming horror film also stars Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton, Lou Lou Safran, Samara Lee and Tayler Buck.

"Annabelle: Creation" is a part of "The Conjuring" horror movie universe. So far, the franchise includes James Wan's two "Conjuring" films, the first "Annabelle" spinoff movie, and the upcoming horror flick "The Nun." It was also announced recently that there are also plans to develop a feature film based on the supernatural character Crooked Man from "The Conjuring 2."

"Annabelle: Creation" is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Aug. 11. The same franchise will also be releasing "The Nun" next year, on July 13, 2018.