Anne Graham Lotz Tells Believers to Get Ready for the Rapture

Anne Graham Lotz warned Christians to get ready for the Rapture, saying the event can just be moments away. In an article published on the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's website, the evangelist and author described the Rapture as a trip that people should allocate "time, thought and energy" for.

Wikimedia Commons/AnGeL MinistriesA photo of Anne Graham Lotz.

Lotz wrote about the Bible's advice for all followers of Jesus to plan and prepare for a trip. She described the trip as one that will not only be undertaken when believers move to heaven following death, but also one that will take place at the end of human history.

With the Rapture being the ultimate trip of eternity, the Bible exhorted believers to make sure that nothing is forgotten or overlooked as they prepared for the event, according to the daughter of Billy Graham. Preparation includes getting informed and being set to leave suddenly, at a moment's notice for the coming trip.

According to Lotz, believers in this age could very likely be the one and only generation in history that will not undergo the same kind of death to which billions of Christians of the past have succumbed to. "We are told that believers in the last generation will not experience physical death, but will be caught up in what is called the 'rapture'... the 'snatching away'... to meet Jesus in the air and be reunited with loved ones who have died in Christ and have gone before us," she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Lotz wrote another message for America in time for the National Day of Prayer on May 4. There, she stated why the nation should be on its knees in repentance now more than ever. "We need God – our nation is unraveling...disintegrating into anger, anarchy, division," she said. "The polarization seems to be paralyzing our government," Lotz went on to say.