'Anne' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Can Anne Regain Mrs. Barry's Trust in 'Remorse Is the Poison of Life'?

Anne (Amybeth McNulty) recently became a grown-up after she got her first period and shared her first drunken afternoon with best friend Diana (Dalila Bela). And although drinking Marilla's (Geraldine James) stashed wine was an accident, Mrs. Barry's (Helen Johns) wrath was inconsolable.

CBC Official Site Promotional banner for CBC Television’s new drama series “Anne,” which will also be streamed on Netflix in May.

But in the next episode of "Anne," Diana's little sister gets ill and she can think of no one else to run to for help but Anne, despite her mother's mandate not to associate with the Cuthberts' "charge" anymore.

What assistance can Anne possibly give to Diana's ailing sister? And can her efforts finally convince Mrs. Barry that she deserves to be given a second chance to prove that she is not, and will never be, a bad influence on Diana?

Meanwhile, Matthew's (R.H. Thomson) recent encounter with his old friend Jeannie (Brenda Bazinet) at the dress shop has inspired reminiscences of the past and what he lost when he left school and leaving nothing but a button for Jeannie to remember him by.

Jeannie has kept the button all these years, and Matthew has subtly expressed an interest in starting over by sending a button from his best Sunday shirt via the young farmhand, Jerry (Aymeric Jett Montaz).

The synopsis for the episode titled "Remorse Is the Poison of Life" also hints at the possibility that Marilla may also be willing to give life another chance. The Blythe farm will be seeing some changes after Marilla is reminded of what she has given up.

On the other hand, unsettling news will befall Matthew, although its nature has not been made clear. Is it an issue that concerns his personal affairs, or will it turn out to be a much bigger problem that affects the Cuthberts on a much larger scale?

"Anne" season 1 episode 6 airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. CDT on CBC (Canada). It will also be streamed on Netflix on Friday, May 12, under the title "Anne with an E." The series is an adaptation of the 1908 novel "Anne of Green Gables" written by Lucy Maud Montgomery.