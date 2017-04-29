'Anne' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Anne Helps Save Green Gables in Emotional Season Finale

The first season of "Anne," CBC's television adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic coming-of-age novel, is drawing its curtains to a close with its upcoming seventh episode. And with the financial woes that are about to befall the Cuthberts, will they be on the verge of losing their farm as well?

YouTube/Netflix US & Canada A screenshot of the Cuthbert siblings, Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew (R.H. Thomson), from the coming-of-age drama series “Anne.”

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Wherever You Are Is Home," the Cuthbert siblings Matthew (R.H. Thomson) and Marilla (Geraldine James) will be doing whatever it takes to save their farm, and in the process, their adopted companion Anne (Amybeth McNulty) will also be reminded of the strength of love and friendship.

Throughout its first six episodes, Anne had been hard-pressed to fit right into the lives of the people in her new hometown of Avonlea. And while things haven't always been easy, she managed to win the hearts and good graces of those who truly matter in her life, and even some whom she didn't think would even matter.

She did, however, miss out on making amends with the one who had always shown concern for her, especially when all she did in return was ignore him and turn away. Following his father's death, Gilbert (Lucas Jade Zumann), Anne's school rival and secret protector, decided to leave town. Or so it seemed after Anne saw through a window how everything in Gilbert's house had been neatly covered with white sheets.

But a sneak peek for the upcoming episode presents yet another complication, one that's graver than Gilbert skipping town. Talks of the Cuthberts' financial turmoil led one of Anne's classmates to wonder if Matthew and Marilla would still be able to afford to keep Anne. This sends Anne trudging through the snow towards Green Gables with her best friend Diana (Dalila Bela). But how much can an orphan girl do to help keep her guardians from losing their home?

It's Christmas in Avonlea, and Anne may be due for a Christmas miracle. Will things turn out the way she hopes, or will her Christmas miracle come in the most unexpected of ways?

The final episode of "Anne" season 1 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 8 p.m. CDT on CBC (Canada). All episodes will also be released for streaming on Netflix beginning Friday, May 12.