'Anne With An E' Season 2 Release Date News: Things People Need to Know About the New Installment

Facebook/annetheseries Promotional photo for "Anne with an E"

Following a successful debut season, Netflix and CBC have confirmed that "Anne with an E" will be back for a second installment. Both networks announced a few days ago the renewal of the series, which is produced by Miranda de Pencier's Northwood Entertainment and is adapted from a novel written by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Netflix and CBC also announced that the upcoming installment will have an increased order of 10 episodes from the previous eight in season 1 and that it will start filming in fall of this year. As of now, the premiere date of the show's sophomore season is still unknown but it is expected to air sometime next year.

As the show returns for its second season, fans can expect familiar faces to be back as well, including Amybeth McNulty as the titular character Anne. Also returning to reprise their roles in the series are Geraldine James as Marilla Cuthbert, R.H. Thomson as Matthew Cuthbert, Corrine Koslo as Rachel Lynde, Dalila Bela as Diana Barry, Aymeric Jett Montaz as Jerry Baynard and Lucas Jade Zumann as Gilbert Blythe.

Created by "Breaking Bad" producer Moira Walley-Beckett, "Anne with an E" is inspired by one of Montgomery's best-selling novels, "Anne of Green Gables." The novel centered on the story of an outsider named Anne, who fights for love and acceptance and finds her niche in this world despite the challenges that come her way.

In its official press release, Netflix said that season 2 will include more characters and storylines. According to the network, the new season is "adding new characters and storylines and continuing to explore themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity and empowerment through the lens of its fierce, starry-eyed, irrepressible 14-year-old protagonist."

The upcoming season will be executive produced by de Pencier, Walley-Beckett, Sally Catto, Elizabeth Bradley, Alex Sapot, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen and will arrive sometime in 2018.