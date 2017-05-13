Anonymous Releases Video Warning People of Possible War Involving the U.S. and North Korea

The online hacker group Anonymous issued a sinister new video warning people across the globe to prepare for World War III over heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. It said that both countries are continuing to move "strategic pieces into place" for battle, which can be taken as evidence of a looming war.

Reuters/Yves HermanA protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, symbolic of the hacktivist group ''Anonymous'', takes part in a protest in central Brussels January 28, 2012.

Using their signature Guy Fawkes masked character, the six-minute video posted on YouTube mentioned "a looming war on the Korean Peninsula" that will involve "three superpowers." They stated that this war will have devastating global consequences on the "environmental and economic levels."

It enumerated current developments that led to its conclusion, including the current standoff between Washington and Pyongyang, this week's successful testing of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in California, and China telling its citizens to leave North Korea.

Earlier, President Donald Trump warned of a "major, major conflict" if North Korea doesn't stop testing nuclear weapons. The shadowy group described the "imminent" war as "fierce, brutal and quick" compared to previous conflicts, and they say it would be different from the ongoing battles in the Middle East as "other nations will be coerced into choosing sides."

Another point it cited was the phone call made by President Donald Trump to one of the Asian leaders which could mean that something ominous is coming. "When President Trump starts reaching out to those like President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to ensure they are on the same page, then one must start to wonder," it said.

It also noted that the pragmatic Chinese seem to be starting to lose their patience. Concerns of Beijing's involvement were raised by an editorial published by a Chinese state-owned media outlet. It warns that the People's Liberation Army will be forced to strike at North Korea if stability in northeast China is affected.

The infamous group, described as a global network of hackers intent on spreading "facts the government doesn't want you to know," closed with a chilling message. "Prepare for what comes next. We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget," they said.