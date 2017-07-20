Ansel Elgort Dating News: Actor Compliments Girlfriend on Almost Every Instagram Photo

Ansel Elgort, who is famously known for playing Augustus Waters in "The Fault in Our Stars," loves to show his affection for his longtime girlfriend on social media.

Facebook/FaultinOurStarsMovie "The Fault in Our Stars" actor Ansel Elgort comments on almost all of his girlfriend's Instagram photos.

The "Baby Driver" actor enjoys showering his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, with compliments on photos that she posts on her Instagram account. In almost every photo that Komyshan has on her social media account, the actor is either in the photo being affectionate with her or leaving sweet comments for her to read.

In a photo where Komyshan is seen enjoying the weekend, Elgort commented, "That's my view," along with three heart eyes emoji. But it seems that one message is not enough for Elgort's lady.

The actor left another comment using the official Vevo account, saying, "Hi Violetta it's Ansel I'm taking over vevos account. You're perfect."

In another photo, where Elgort is carrying Komyshan in a pose, the actor said, "I love my Violetta."

When Komyshan is showing the art of ballet mixed with beautiful architecture on her photo, Elgort never fails to appreciate the beauty of it and of his girlfriend.

"Perfection, I love this pic and I love my girlfriend," the actor said of the photo, where Komyshan is in a ballet pose in front of the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Even when the couple paid tribute to the season 7 premiere of "Game of Thrones," Elgort still had something sweet to say about it.

"Together we will share the iron throne," Elgort commented on the photo where he is dressed as Jon Snow, while Komyshan is in a Daenerys get up.

It seems that Elgort is head over heels in love with Komyshan because he even cast her as his leading lady in the music video for his song, "Thief."

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actor shared that there's no other girl that he would rather see on the video.

"To me, she is the ideal woman in many ways, but also just the way that she looks in the video — I can't take my eyes off her when I watch it," Elgort teased.