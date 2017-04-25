'Ant-Man 2' Release Date, Plot News: Hope Dons Wasp Suit for the First Time; Filming Begins in June

The first "Ant-Man" movie saw Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) itching to don the Ant-Man suit but was stopped by her estranged father, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who did not want to put her life at risk. Towards the end of the film, her father presented an unused Wasp suit after proving that she was qualified to be a hero, just like master thief Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

Facebook/antman 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will hit theaters in 2018.

Hank built the Wasp suit for Janet van Dyne (Hayley Lovitt), his wife. However, she went sub-atomic just before she could wear it. In the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp" movie, fans will get to see Lilly wear the Wasp suit for the first time.

The actress was supposed to appear in that suit in the airport fight scene in "Captain America: Civil War," but Marvel suddenly changed its plan and thought of saving the highly anticipated moment for the sequel to the first "Ant-Man" movie.

In "Ant-Man 2," fans will see Hope transform as Wasp and work together with Ant-Man. In an interview with Collider, "Ant-Man 2" director Peyton Reed said Hope's transformation into Wasp is something that every Marvel fan is excited about, and that is what they will definitely see in the upcoming sequel.

"For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that's a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe," he said.

According to Reed, while fans have already been introduced to the character before, they have not seen her with full power set. That is what makes "Ant-Man 2" even more exciting. Here, Wasp is not a supporting character but is like Ant-Man's equal.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" starts filming in June. It is set to hit theaters on July 6, 2018.