'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Cast News, Release Date: Evangeline Lilly Shares Stunt Training Photo

Facebook/antman 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

Production for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is already underway in Atlanta, Georgia, and it looks like the film is going to be action-packed.

Evangeline Lilly, who is reprising her role as Hope van Dyne in the upcoming sequel, has been working hard training for her stunts in the highly anticipated film. She is set to put on the costume of the Wasp, a superhero identity originated by her presumably deceased mother. Because she is expected to be more involved in the film, it makes sense for Lilly to go through a lot of training.

Lilly shared a photo of herself looking very fit and ready for action as she goes against a dummy she has named Bob. There is a noticeable green screen in the background, which is unsurprising since the film will feature some special effects.

The actress has been spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, where most of Marvel's films are shot. Paul Rudd, who is reprising his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, has also been sighted on set. Pictures posted by Atlanta Filming show Lilly and Rudd donning identical blue and purple coats of some sort.

The same Twitter account also shared a photo of Michael Douglas on set. Douglas is set to reprise his role as Hank Pym, Hope's father and the creator of the Ant-Man suit.

Joining them in the upcoming sequel is Walton Goggins, who is known for his work in "The Hateful Eight." Goggins will bring life to the role of Cross Technologies chairman Sonny Burch. Another newcomer to the "Ant-Man" films is Randall Park, who is set to portray S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo. According to Deadline, Judy Greer is also returning as Maggie Lang, Scott's ex-wife.

Janet van Dyne, Hope's mother and Hank's wife, is also set to appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." She will be portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer. It remains to be seen whether Janet survived her world-saving sacrifice or if she will appear in flashbacks. Hannah John-Kamen and Laurence Fishburne will play Ghost and Dr. Bill Foster, respectively.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will premiere in U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.