'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Cast News, Release Date: Walton Goggins Tapped to Play Unknown Role

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" has added a new face to its cast roster, though character details have yet to be revealed.

According to Deadline, Walton Goggins has been tapped to play an undisclosed role in the upcoming superhero sequel. Goggins, known for his role in "The Hateful Eight," will next be seen in "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" and the reboot of "Tomb Raider" starring opposite Alicia Vikander.

Apart from Goggins, The Tracking Board exclusively revealed earlier this month that Randall Park from "Fresh Off the Boat" had been cast to play S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo.

Reprising their roles from the first movie are Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena. Lilly will be donning the superhero identity of the Wasp, a role originated by her mother before she gave up her life to save the world.

A preview of the Wasp's updated costume was shared by Marvel Studios visual development supervisor and concept artist Andy Park via Twitter.

#D23 1st glimpse at Wasp #AntManandtheWasp I LOVED concept designing & painting her! I'm there Fri at MarvelStudios booth. Who's going? pic.twitter.com/7SooZzF6gA — Andy Park-SDCC (@andyparkart) July 11, 2017

David Dastmalchian, who played Kurt in 2015's "Ant-Man," will also be back to reprise his role. The actor revealed as much at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in April. It can be recalled that Kurt was one of the guys who helped Rudd's Scott Lang carry out his mission.

Plot details about the upcoming sequel are scarce, as Marvel is known to keep information tightly under wraps. However, it has been said that the film will focus more on the personal and professional relationship between its characters, specifically Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Director Peyton Reed, who also directed the first film, teased last year at the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" that fans should expect to be surprised.

"I think the only thing I can tell you with certainty at this point, because we're still about two years away from the movie coming out, is that it's going to have stuff in it that you've never ever seen in a movie before," Reed said.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will premiere in U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.