'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Latest News: Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne Join Cast

Facebook/antman A still image from a scene of Marvel's "Ant-Man," as featured on their official Facebook page.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will bring in Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne into Marvel movies, as revealed last Saturday, July 22, during the Marvel Studio panel at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Pfeiffer will take on the role of Janet van Dyne in the upcoming "Ant-Man" sequel, Marvel revealed during their panel. Janet van Dyne is also the superhero known as The Wasp, as well as the wife of the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

She is also the mother of Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The original Wasp from the comic book series is not just another superhero as she is also a founding member of the Avengers. She has even led the group of superheroes at one time. She carried on with her adventures even when her husband had hung up his suit and retired from superhero work. However, later on, she disappeared and was presumed dead from an incident where she got lost in the subatomic realm.

Fishburne, best known for his role as Morpheus in the "Matrix" movie series, will play a scientist and colleague to Hank Pym. His role as Bill Foster will see him working closely with the original Ant-Man. Then, he will be taking on a superhero identity of his own — the Black Goliath.

Hank Pym will eventually pass on the role of Giant-Man to Foster, as he eventually retired from being a superhero even before the disappearance of Janet van Dyne.

The Marvel panel in the San Diego Comic-con also introduced new cast members aside from Pfeiffer and Fishburne. Actor Hannah John-Kamen from "Black Mirror" will take on the role of the Ghost, a Marvel anti-hero who is skilled with electronics and computers.

Randall Park from "Veep" is also set to take on the role of secret agent James "Jimmy" Woo, according to The Verge.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is slated to premiere on July 6, 2018.