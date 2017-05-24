'Ant-Man and the Wasp' premiere, cast news, spoilers: David Dastmalchian says film will be 'mind-blowing'; Dr. Pym creates new technologies

Cast member David Dastmalchian teased that the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will be "mind-blowing."

Facebok/antmanDr. Pym (Michael Doglas) will bring new technologies in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Dastmalchian played Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) burglar mate, Kurt, in the first film, and has been confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp," to be released in 2018. While the actor cannot disclose any details about the film yet, Dastmalchian shared at Showtime's "Twin Peaks" premiere in Los Angeles what viewers can expect from the film.

Dastmalchian stated, "I can say 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' is going to do things in the Marvel universe that they haven't gotten an opportunity to do yet and I just got some tidbits the other day and they're mind-blowing," as quoted by Entertainment Weekly.

One of the factors that will make the film "mind-blowing" is expected to be Dr. Pym's (Michael Douglas) new technologies, which Dastmalchian shared previously.

"There was one idea that Hank Pym has forwarded the shrinking and growing technology so that it's not just necessarily the suits that are the vessels. Maybe it could be vehicles or something else as well," the actor explained.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange could appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

At the press release for "Ant-Man" in Los Angeles back in 2015, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared that the study that led Dr. Pym to the creation of the Ant-Man suit connects to Dr. Strange.

Feige explained that quantum mechanics, where space has become meaningless, applies so much to Doctor Strange, CinemaBlend reports.

Because of this connection, there are speculations that Dr. Strange will help Dr. Pym get back his wife from the quantum physics realm. However, film productions are already scheduled in July and there has been no news about casting Dr. Pym's long-lost wife.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to premiere on July 6, 2018.