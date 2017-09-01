'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Release Date, Latest News: Evangeline Lilly Shares First Look at the Wasp's Costume

Facebook/antman 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

After being a solo superhero in the first "Ant-Man" movie, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will be accompanied by Hope van Dyne, who will don the Wasp's costume.

As fans know, Marvel likes to change up the superheroes' costumes every once in a while, which is why it comes as no surprise that the Wasp would get the same treatment. Fans first saw the Wasp's costume in 2015's "Ant-Man." At the time, it was Hope's mother, Jane, who took on the superhero role and wore the costume.

This time, however, it is Hope's turn to put the costume on. And Evangeline Lilly, the actress who portrays Hope, recently took to Instagram to share the first photo of Wasp's new attire. Lilly posted the sneak peek in honor of Jack Kirby's 100th birthday. For those who are unaware, Kirby was a comic book artist who co-created Ant-Man, among other characters.

"On set today, celebrating the artist who helped create this amazing character by bringing her to life! I am honoured to be playing The Wasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday," Lilly wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

The costume is much darker, opting for a black color, and looks sleeker than the first one. Lilly is not wearing the helmet that comes with the costume in the photo, though there is no doubt that the look may have also been updated.

Lilly has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos on social media, having previously offered fans a glimpse of her stunt training. Since Lilly's character is set to take a more active role in the highly anticipated sequel, stunt training is definitely required.

Production on "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is currently taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. Rudd, Lilly and Michael Douglas have all been spotted on set. Douglas is reprising his role as Hope's father, Hank Pym. It looks like Janet is also going to be featured in the upcoming film, as Michelle Pfeiffer was previously announced to be taking the role. It is unknown, though, how Janet will appear.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to premiere in U.S. cinemas on July 6, 2018.