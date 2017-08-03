'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Release Date, Latest News: Sequel Begins Production

(Photo: Marvel) A still from "Ant-Man."

Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang once again for "Ant-Man and the Wasp," the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 original.

Marvel made the announcement by posting a short video of two production chairs that are as big as the paroled thief turned pint-sized superhero would like them.

BIG NEWS! Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp" has begun production. In theaters July 6, 2018. pic.twitter.com/tgJ01R6T6n — Ant-Man (@AntMan) August 1, 2017

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp" cast is back in Atlanta, where "Avengers: Infinity War" is also being filmed. In fact, in a clip from the set, Rudd greeted a young fan along with Benedict Cumberbatch, who is MCU's Doctor Strange.

Comicbook.com believes that while it is possible that Cumberbatch's character could pop up in the "Ant-Man" sequel, it is more likely that his presence is due to both films being filmed in the location.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will mark a brand new adventure for Scott as the Ant-Man although this time it is more about him going through the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father.

The sequel will ultimately introduce Hope (Evangeline Lilly) as the new shrinking hero who will be known by the name Wasp, hence the title.

The synopsis reads for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" reads:

As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Set to be directed by Peyton Reed, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will also star Michael Peña, David Dastmalchian and Tip Harris. Michelle Pfeiffer joins the cast as the original Wasp Janet Van Dyne.

Laurence Fishburne, Randall Park, Walton Goggins and Hannah John-Kamen will star as Bill Foster aka Goliath, Agent Jimmy Woo, Sonny Burch and The Ghost, respectively.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" hits the big screen July 6, 2018.