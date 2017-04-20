'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Release Date, News: Updated Suits Previewed; Will Janet Return?

Superheroes often get costume updates with each sequel, and Ant-Man is no different. A select few were recently treated to a behind-the-scenes look at "Ant-Man and the Wasp," the highly anticipated sequel arriving next year.

Facebook/antman'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will hit theaters in July 2018.

According to director Peyton Reed, the suit featured in the first "Ant-Man" movie was purposely made to look old since the idea behind it was that it was Hank Pym's original suit. However, with the advancements in technology being the way they are, it was only a matter of time before the suit got updated.

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang sported a different suit when he appeared in "Captain America: Civil War," and the "Ant-Man" sequel will also see him in a new costume. "This is a whole new suit. It's fun, because it's very specific for the needs of the story," Reed revealed (via The Hollywood Reporter).

However, the suit is not the only thing that can perform shrinking and enlarging actions. Some images seen at the Marvel Studios office indicate that other objects will be able to do the same thing as well.

"There was one idea that Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) has forwarded the shrinking and growing technology so that it's not just necessarily the suits that are the vessels," Reed said (via Entertainment Weekly). "Maybe it could be vehicles or something else as well."

Additionally, the Wasp also has a new suit which Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne will be putting on. Hope is more than ready to take on the persona of the Wasp--something she proved in the first film. Perhaps the most interesting image, though, is the original Wasp suit seen at the office. And while there is some belief that Hank's wife, Janet, would re-appear, Reed would not divulge any details.

Production for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to begin very soon, with the film's release slated for July 6, 2018.