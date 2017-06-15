'Anthem' Gameplay News: Game Director Teases BioWare's New Title

BioWare recently unveiled an upcoming title, a single-player and multiplayer action RPG called "Anthem."

Youtube/Anthem Game BioWare unveils upcoming shared-world action-RPG 'Anthem' at E3 2017

At Microsoft's press conference during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, "Anthem" was showcased running on their latest console, the Xbox One X.

EA game director Jonathan Warner, in an interview during E3, shared that the title is action-oriented. He said, "We created a very big open-world for players to explore and it's gonna be something that's kind of brand new. I don't think we've ever had the ability to really inhabit a BioWare world like this before."

Warner could not say much about the world of "Anthem" including its name. But he did tease that the place is going to be a hub, where players will most likely spend a lot of time. It is where gamers go to customize their exo-suits called Javelins. These suits come with a jetpack, and they appear to be somewhat similar to the ones from "Mass Effect: Andromeda." In addition, this hub is where players can pick up quests.

The trailer for the shared-world action-RPG was played from a first-person perspective, which seemed to be from the female protagonist's point of view. The clip pans through what appears to be a bazaar. Looking up, towering skyscrapers can be seen, as well as a massive piece of metal roaming the area.

"In the world of Anthem, you and your friends are Freelancers – the heroes who leave the safety of the walls of Fort Tarsus to explore the unknown and protect humanity," Warner narrates in the trailer.

The clip also gives gamers a sneak peek at the gameplay. A character could be seen using a rocket to take out multiple characters at once. To add, players will fight on all kinds of terrain.

"Anthem" is slated to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of 2018.