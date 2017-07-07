'Anthem' Gets a Fall 2018 Release

Facebook/BioWare "Anthem" is set to be released in the fall of 2018.

One of the highly anticipated games to be released would definitely be the science-fantasy third person shooter "Anthem." The hype for "Anthem" further increased when Microsoft released a gameplay trailer for the game during the E3 2017 (Electronic Entertainment Expo).

What's even more exciting is that the game will run on the upcoming Xbox One X console which is set to be released this November. Unfortunately, as far releases go, Microsoft hasn't given a definite release date for "Anthem." However, the company did give a release window for the game which is set sometime in fall 2018. This means that the Xbox One X will be released ahead of the game.

Based on the gameplay trailer, "Anthem" looks to be a futuristic science fiction game similar to that of "Destiny" and "Mass Effect." Coincidentally, BioWare's Drew Karpyshyn, who previously worked on "Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2," is also working as a designer for the game. The trailer also shows the beautiful massive open-world setting of the game which means there will be lots and lots of content.

Speaking to Eurogamer, BioWare vice president and studio general manager Aaryn Flynn revealed that the game will be more "science-fantasy" in contrast to the heavy sci-fi action of "Mass Effect."

"It's in a genre we call science fantasy, very much like Star Wars, very much like the Marvel Universe. You see a lot of amazing things happening but we don't worry too much about why they are happening or how they are happening; the science of it." The BioWare executive said during the interview with Eurogamer. "Mass Effect is more of a real hardcore science-fiction IP, this one is much more about just having fun in a game world that is lush and exotic and really sucks you in."

In "Anthem," players can go online and play with one another and because of this, players feared that the game will favor gameplay over the story but since Karpyshyn, who has done quite a great job with "Mass Effect," is attached to the game it looks like players have nothing to fear.