'Anthem' News: BioWare Project Gets 4K Gameplay Reveal With Xbox One X

"Anthem," the latest project from "Mass Effect: Andromeda" developer BioWare got the 4K treatment at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). First revealed during the EA Play 2017 live stream, the title was announced alongside a brand-new trailer.

Youtube/Bioware A screenshot from "Anthem" E3 2017 gameplay footage.

Previously known as "Project Dylan," the game was featured at Microsoft's E3 2017 conference. Using the Xbox One X console, new gameplay footage was revealed in full 4K resolution.

The footage highlighted the game's world which resembles the desert planets of the "Star Wars" franchise. Gameplay revolves around the player using a sort of powered suit/exoskeleton to explore and fight various enemies. These enemies range from standard biological creatures to mechanical enemies with pretty much the same weaponry as the player.

The suits appear to have different abilities as well a wide array of long-range weaponry. The game also seems to utilize a drop system with items grouped into different classes or rarity.

Combat utilizes a third-person point of view with different modes for each weapon. The player also appears to have the aid of a non-player character when it comes to using weapons and directing objectives.

BioWare has been teasing fans about a brand-new project since E3 2014. "A completely new IP" was being developed by BioWare Edmonton which "feels real, and is alive alive and is constantly changing."

"Anthem" is a standalone game separate from of BioWare's other games such as "Mass Effect" and "Knights of the Old Republic." With "Mass Effect: Andromeda" having a less-than-desired reception, the upcoming title could very well be the game that will save BioWare from the hole it dug for itself.

Little else is known about the title. However, there has been a mention of "that wall protects us from what lies beyond" which hints of a post-apocalyptic setting.

"Anthem" is scheduled to be released between April 2018 and April 2019.