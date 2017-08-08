Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: Joshua to Fight Pulev First, Then Ortiz and Wilder

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic) Anthony Joshua celebrates with trainer Robert McCracken after winning the fight against Wladimir Klitschko, April 29, 2017.

Wladimir Klitschko may have decided to retire, but Anthony Joshua has no shortage of potential challengers for his World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight belts.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has previously said that Joshua will probably fight mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev next, but the WBA also wants him to defend his title against their number one ranked contender Luis Ortiz.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, Ortiz's manager, Jay Jimenez, said his fighter is willing to fight Joshua on Nov. 11 in Las Vegas, and he added that Ortiz's mandatory takes precedence over Pulev's.

Ortiz may want to get his hands on Joshua as soon as possible, but Hearn has other plans and Ortiz may have to wait in line.

"Obviously we now have to fight Pulev and Ortiz and it's going to be a tough balancing act. The Pulev mandatory was called some time ago and we already have signed correspondence that if it's not Klitschko then Pulev must be next. I would say right now the plan is Pulev, Ortiz then if Wilder still has a belt then AJ can relieve him of that next summer," Hearn told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title holder Deontay Wilder has called out Joshua on Instagram after Klitschko retired, but he will have to wait for his chance to fight the WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion because he's on the bottom of the list.

Joshua can't fight Wilder anyway because the IBF refuses to allow him to take a unification fight before he faces Pulev.

"Rather than fight anyone of note all Wilder does is call out people he knows can't fight him," Hearn said.

The six-foot-seven WBC champion would have been an intriguing opponent for Joshua, but fight fans would have to wait to see the two fight.