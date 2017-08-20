Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: Joshua Wants to Fight in Cardiff

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic) Anthony Joshua celebrates with trainer Robert McCracken after winning the fight against Wladimir Klitschko, April 29, 2017.

Looks like Anthony Joshua really wants to defend his titles in the United Kingdom.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas remains a possible venue for his next title defense, but Joshua wants to stage at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"My heart always tells me the UK, because a lot of people that have supported me since the amateurs are from here, and it gives them a chance to come down and watch a heavyweight title fight without having to travel," Joshua said, via Sky Sports.

He pointed out that he's not turning down a fight in Las Vegas, but he prefers to fight in the UK because of his fans.

Joshua and his camp are also hoping that mandatory World Boxing Association (WBA) challenger Luis Ortiz will remain patient because he has to fight Kubrat Pulev first or he will be stripped of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) title.

"I would definitely fight my two mandatories because they're exciting: it's just if one's patient or wants the belts now. People just say they want to fight me: they don't really want to fight me, just the rewards that come with fighting me. They'll get their turn," Joshua said.

Wladimir Klitschko had been lined up for a rematch against Joshua, but he chose to hang up his gloves earlier this month after competing for over 20 years.

With Klitschko out of the picture, Pulev will likely get the next crack at Joshua's titles since they already had an agreement in place with the IBF. Ortiz will get his chance soon, but he will have to wait in line for now.

Meanwhile, Joshua has admitted that he felt disappointed when Klitschko decided to retire from boxing because he believes the Ukrainian still has some good fights in him. However, he said he kind of knew Klitschko might never fight again.