Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: WBC Wants Deontay Wilder to Fight Joshua in 2018

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic) Anthony Joshua takes a selfie video after his fight with Wladimir Klitschko, April 29, 2017.

With the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the lesser International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight belt in his possession following his win over Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua took a step closer to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

To do that, Joshua would have to fight World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight title holder Joseph Parker and take their belts away from them.

Unfortunately, Joshua will have to face mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev later this year and mandatory WBA challenger Luis Ortiz next year, otherwise he will have to vacate those belts.

He will have to beat Pulev and Ortiz first before he can go on a quest to unify the heavyweight titles, but the good news is that the WBC really wants Wilder to fight Joshua next year.

"We will do whatever is possible and necessary to make it happen," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"That's the fight everybody wants to see. Joshua is a tremendous attraction and a positive role model, and Wilder is the same. Two undefeated champions should meet in the ring as soon as possible. Both have commitments to finish, so next year is the time to meet," he added.

Right now, Joshua is considered a unified world heavyweight champion because he holds two of the four major world title belts and he's currently the most popular fighter in his division. However, he can go on to become an all-time great if he can hold the four main heavyweight belts. The last person to do that was fellow British boxer, Lennox Lewis.

A bout between Joshua and Wilder would have been great for boxing. But fans will have to wait until next year (at the earliest) to see it.

Meanwhile, Wilder is supposed to fight Bermane Stiverne in his next title defense, but reports suggest a bout against Ortiz is in the works for Nov. 4.