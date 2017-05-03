Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker Will Be Anthony Joshua's Next Opponent?

It's no secret that Anthony Joshua wants Tyson Fury for his next fight. He said so after his recent victory against Wladimir Klitschko, and Fury would also love to get into the ring with Joshua. Furthermore, British fans would probably pack the Wembley Stadium to see those two square off.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)Anthony Joshua celebrates with trainer Robert McCracken and his corner after winning the fight against Wladimir Klitschko, April 29, 2017.

The problem is, Fury is just not ready to face the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn makes a good point when he ruled out Fury as Joshua's next opponent.

Fury has to get back in shape before he can even think of challenging the champion. And don't forget that his boxing license is suspended over drug use and medical issues. He will have to get reinstated first.

If Fury is out of the picture, who's next in line?

Well, here's a more intriguing option for Joshua's next fight. Let him face World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Whoever comes out the winner of that bout will take a step closer to unifying the four main world title belts in the division.

Parker will fight Răzvan Cojanu on May 6, but he has admitted that he's interested in facing Joshua in the future.

"Joshua is the man to beat. He got off the canvas and showed heart but I think every fighter has things they've got to work on, weaknesses and strengths, and I feel like I just have to get past this next fight and then I look forward to sitting down and planning a fight with him in the future," Parker said, according to Sky Sports.

Of course, he will have to concentrate on beating Cojanu first before he can even think about fighting Joshua.

This will make a good matchup and Parker's trainer, Kevin Barry, seems confident that his fighter is better than Joshua. Who knows, the winner of this bout may face World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next.