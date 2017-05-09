Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: WBC Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Make Anthony Joshua Face Deontay Wilder

A lot of fighters want a piece of Anthony Joshua right now. The World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight champion doesn't have an opponent yet for his next fight, but a number of boxers have already thrown their names in the hat.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking out Artur Szpilka in the ninth round of their heavyweight title boxing fight at Barclays Center, Jan. 16, 2016.

Joshua wants Tyson Fury next and he has insisted that fans want to see him face the former champion. However, Fury just isn't ready since he has yet to get his boxing license back. Furthermore, he still has to get in shape and he may need a tune-up fight before he even thinks about facing Joshua. If he's out of the picture, who should Joshua fight?

Wladimir Klitschko has a rematch clause and he may face the champion again in the future. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, also thinks this makes the most sense, but do fans want to see those two square off again? A unification bout with WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker definitely makes sense. However, there's another possible future opponent for Joshua if he doesn't want Klitschko or Parker next, and this one happens to be a beast of a man.

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has a mandatory challenger in Bermane Stiverne, so he will have to take care of that first. However, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman wants Wilder to face Joshua once he gets that out of the way.

"That would be a huge fight. Wilder is a great champion and he likes to be active and that would be a tremendous fight. We will support it," Wilder said during an interview with Boxing News.

"Wilder has a mandatory and I don't know what's the status of Joshua. Being champion he's got two other titles and he might have a mandatory, I don't know. But I'm sure eventually it will happen. We will do whatever it takes to make it happen," he continued.

Wilder really wants to fight Joshua and a possible title unification bout between the two is something to look forward to.