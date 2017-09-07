Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Fight Preview: Joshua to Fight Pulev in Cardiff on Oct. 28

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid) Boxer Anthony Joshua speaks during a news conference at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S.A., January 31, 2017.

It's official. Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he will put his World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight title belts on the line against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Oct. 28.

"I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley," Joshua said, via the BBC. "I'll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night," he continued.

This bout probably won't get as much attention as Joshua's fight with Wladimir Klitschko earlier this year because a lot of fight fans don't think Pulev can put Joshua in a difficult spot. However, the Bulgarian challenger believes that he has what it takes to win.

"We will not hug and hold, we will not run; we will stand and fight. His style fits mine perfectly and in boxing, styles make fights," Pulev said, according to the BBC.

Pulev is obviously prepared for the fight and he has even claimed that Joshua has no chance of beating him once they enter the ring. Of course, the Bulgarian will likely enter the fight as a heavy underdog, but the champion can't take him lightly and he has to be careful because Pulev is not a pushover.

The only loss in his career was against Klitschko, and that was a difficult fight for him stylistically. Although he was completely overwhelmed in that bout, Pulev's still better than the majority of the opponents Joshua has faced in his career.

Joshua has to concentrate on this bout because Pulev is looking for an upset. He will have to get through the Bulgarian first if he wants to take on Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker in the future.