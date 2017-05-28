Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko 2 Fight News 2017: Talks Ongoing Over Venue for Possible Rematch

Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua might meet each other again in the ring in October. According to reports, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn is just waiting for Klitschko to agree to a rematch for the faceoff to happen, especially since he still has a rematch clause after losing in their fight last April.

Reuters/Andrew CouldridgeAnthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko pose for the cameras after their fight, April 29, 2017.

Last month, Joshua succeeded in adding the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown after he defeated Klitschko in their fight held at Wembley. By contract, he is obliged to accept a rematch should Klitschko call for it. If he loses in the rematch, he will lose his title.

According to Hearn, while Klitschko may choose to retire after his loss, he thinks the fighter might still want to fight Joshua again to redeem himself.

"I believe Klitschko will go ahead with the rematch so we are looking at dates. The Principality Stadium is not really available in November because of rugby so 28 October is the option," he told the Independent.

For most Saturdays in November and December, the Wales rugby union team will hold its games at the Principality Stadium, making it impossible for the rematch to happen there during those months. That is why Hearn thought that the rematch could happen on Oct. 28 instead.

Hearn revealed that after the fight last month, Joshua is still suffering from a sore shoulder, while the fight also left Klitschko's face a little "bashed up."

Meanwhile, Hearn said that talks were still ongoing over where the rematch will be held. He explained that while Klitschko has yet to decide over the rematch, he believes that the faceoff will go ahead.

As for Joshua, the IBF has told him that his next fight should be against Kubrat Pulev and it would be for the title; otherwise, his belt might be taken away from him by the organization.