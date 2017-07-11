'Antique Carnevale' Project Announced by Square Enix

Square Enix/YoutTube "Antique Carnevale" trailer

Square Enix recently announced a new project called "Antique Carnevale" which is rumored to be another role-playing title. Little is known about this new game with only a single trailer being released by the company, and it's in Japanese.

With its bread and butter being the "Final Fantasy" series now bearing the number 15, Square Enix is looking to make some new intellectual properties. Its most recent announcement came with another Japanese role-playing game (RPG) that is as fancy as its name suggests.

An official website is now live with a trailer and a storyline featuring one of the game's characters named Bernard. For those hoping to glean any information from the website, they are advised to learn Japanese given that it is the language of choice for Square Enix.

However, the scenes from the trailer does offer a few hints regarding the title's gameplay and overall theme. The beginning shows silhouettes of the characters standing on what appears to be a chessboard, which hints that the game might have some strategy involved. Of course, this could just be an over analysis and the designer just loves white and black floor tiles.

It appears "Antique Carnevale" will also sport a generic fantasy theme complete with magic and dragons. As for the plot, the trailer seems to emphasize some sort of magic stones as well as the narrator, Bernard, saying what can be roughly translated as "I am a wyvern."

Unless Square Enix surprises everyone by making a Hearthstone trading card game which some of the clues suggest, everything points to a fantasy RPG. The mention of being a Wyvern could be hints of a transformation ability woven into the plotline.

If "Antique Carnevale" is indeed a medieval fantasy RPG, it is in for a whole lot of market competition. The genre is the farthest thing from unique and arguably one of the most saturated in the industry. Unless Square Enix pulls another rabbit out the hat in terms of features, its newest project will probably be buried in an avalanche of similar games. Expect more details to come out within the month regarding this new project.