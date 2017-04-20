Anxiety and God: 3 Essential Keys to Beating Fear and Anxiety Once and for All

Pexels

The magnitude of the effect of fear and anxiety is often undermined. We think that they're harmless thoughts and habits that have little to no effect to our life and our spirits. But anxiety can become extremely crippling when left unchecked. God doesn't want us living in fear and anxiety. He instead invites us to live by faith.

Why do fear and anxiety find their way into our hearts? 1 John 4:18 tells us why: "There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love." When we are anxious, we forget the perfect love that God has for us and the benefits they bring. When we come to know more and more of God's love, we will slowly watch all anxiety and fear melt away.

Here are three essential keys to understanding God's perfect love which will cause us to beat anxiety and fear.

See yourself the way God sees you

Jesus once spoke on the topic of anxiety. He said, "Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?" (Matthew 6:26)

What's Jesus trying to say here? He compares our worth to the birds and shows us how even birds, animals, flowers and plants he takes care of. Often we forget how God sees us. He sees us as more valuable than all creation and thus promises to take care of us because He loves us.

Remember God's promises

The Bible is full of God's promises that are made for us to receive by faith and enjoy. All promises are now yes and amen through Christ. You don't have to work for it or to earn it because Jesus paid the price in full so that you can live in Him. All He asks us to do now is to receive by faith.

What's the best way to know God's promises? It's to go back to the Word where all God's wonderful promises of life, joy and purpose are found. Be reminded everyday of what God is willing to do for you if you're willing to trust in Him instead of doubt and fear.

Seek God first

Matthew 6:33 gives us the most important reminder: "But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you." The greatest assurance of God taking care of all things that we might become anxious of is knowing that these all come when we seek Him first.

Many of us seek too many things. When we simplify our life and start to desire Jesus, His presence and His work in our life first, He takes care of all our needs. When we seek riches, fame, success, security and significance first we start to worry, but when we seek God first faith will arise.