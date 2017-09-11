APKs Reveal Android 8.1 Will Succeed 8.0 Oreo, Set to Roll Out Next Month?

(Photo: Android A promotional image for Android Oreo.

While it is still too early talk about the next version of the Android 8.0 Oreo since it has just been launched, Google seems to be working on the next update already.

Android Police found in the SDK in Android's application package (APK) used in the latest beta Google app that Android 8.1 will be the next software update. The company is also keeping "Oreo" in the name.

As for the release date, Android Police believes that Google will release the Android 8.1 Oreo along with the next-generation Pixel handsets next month.

This is the same thing that they did with the Android 7.1 Nougat, which they debuted with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL last year.

Android 8.1 Oreo is expected to come with minor tweaks and fixes as opposed to big changes although Android Police pointed out that Android 7.1 Nougat did come with some major additions, which could end up being the case if the company is keeping things as they did with the original Pixel handsets.

Android 8.0 Oreo is yet to make it to all Google Pixel and Nexus phones, which are the first recipients of any Android software updates by Google.

As firmware releases go, it will take a while for Oreo to find its way to all devices, but it looks like this will not stop Google from coming out with the Android 8.1.

Either way, users can expect manufacturers and carriers to work hard to get the operating system out in as many devices as possible, as soon as possible.

It usually takes three months to a year for an Android OS to spread, and this is the expectation with Oreo as well. However, companies usually prioritize their flagships with regard to OS updates so those who have the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus and the like should not wait that long.