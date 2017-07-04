'App: The Human Story' News: A Documentary Featuring Indie Developers

Facebook/appthehumanstory "App: The Human Story" follows the lives of different groups of indie developers.

Technological advancements have triggered the world into transitioning into a more fast-paced environment. Today, people can check their emails while waiting for their coffee order, whereas others keep updated to what is happening around the world through a simple type and search function on different applications. These changes have inspired filmmakers Jake Schumacher, Jedidiah Hurt, and Adam Lisagor to create "App: The Human Story."

Considering how the world relies heavily on what can be purchased or installed from Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store, applications are important in creating the smartphone experience and highlighting technology's capability to make life easier to live. "App: The Human Story" focuses on the other side of things by telling the stories and struggles that developers face before their respective applications are made available in various platforms.

"App: The Human Story" took three years to make as it follows the lives of the developers. It is a documentary geared toward showing the audience the process that indie developers experience in making sure that their respective apps uphold what consumers value. In an interview with The Verge, Schumacher says a few things about the upcoming film.

When asked about how many developers they interviewed during the course of the production, Schumacher reveals that they are going to be releasing 40 full interviews. On the other hand, when asked about what surprised them the most out of their conversations with said developers, Schumackher said:

"I think the struggle for sustainability in the App Store. A lot of these people or companies are prominent developers, they've been making apps for a long time, they may be very successful companies, and they're still talking about sustainability, trying to figure it out. I think early on the tools didn't mature for mobile developers in terms of selling their [software]."

"App: The Human Story" has yet to have an official release date.