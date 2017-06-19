Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 5: Which Is Better?

When it comes to hardware that people use for work, school, or leisure, Microsoft and Apple are always butting heads. With the recent activity of the two powerhouses, fans are curious to know which would be worth their hard-earned money: Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 or Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple official websiteApple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro features the The Apple Pencil.

Aside from the fact that the Surface Pro 5 and the iPad Pro are tablets, both offer the basic specs that consumers are looking for in their devices. Thus, to help make the decision easier to make, here's what one should know before going to a Microsoft or Apple store.

Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro is one of the strongest competitors in the market. According to Forbes, Apple has perfected the tablet experience so much that making it a good laptop replacement is not at all a priority. Consumers looking to get a tablet for that reason may want to reconsider buying the iPad Pro.

Although not being a good laptop replacement is its biggest con, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a lot of advantages. For one, the display is downright amazing. And considering its overall size, it is less bulky and more lightweight than the Surface Pro 5. The Apple Pencil is also as close as anyone can get to a pen-like experience on a tablet, according to Buzzfeed. Unfortunately, the keyboard for the iPad Pro lacks a track pad and this may be a cause for concern for those who are not touchscreen fans.

On the other hand, the Surface Pro 5 may just be the perfect laptop replacement as it is equipped with ports, up to 1 TB hard drive and 16 GB of RAM. The keyboard is equipped with everything anyone will need to work on a tablet and there is a place for stylus right on the side of the Surface Pro 5. One of the cons of Microsoft's tablet is the fact that the battery life does not quite match up to the advertised 13.5 hours. Also, in the operating system domain, the iOS is more reliable and secure.

So if one is looking for a laptop replacement, it is best to go with the Surface Pro 5. But if one is looking for security and display, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the way to go.