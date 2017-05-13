Apple A11 Processor News: After Manufacturing Delays, Production of iPhone 8 Processor Now Underway

After addressing the initial manufacturing issues surrounding the chip, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has finally kicked off the production of Apple's A11 processor. This processor is expected to power the redesigned OLED iPhone 8 and the upgraded "S" cycle iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachApple is rumored to be releasing the iPhone 8 during its 10th anniversary in September.

Initially, TSMC, which is the sole manufacturer of the processor, planned to commence the production of the chip in April so that it will be able to to complete the production of 50 million units by July. However, this was pushed back due to issues with the stacking components somewhere in the manufacturing process.

Now that the issues have already been addressed, TSMC has recently begun producing the 10nm chips for the next-generation flagship phones of Apple. With the production of the A11 processors already underway, it is highly likely that Apple will be able to release its 10th-anniversary smartphone on schedule.

According to recent reports, iPhone users may purchase the device as early as October, or at least a little after the release of the iPhone 7s models. Currently, aside from TSMC, Apple's suppliers like SLP makers Zhen Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology as well as battery maker Simplo Technology are now ramping up the production of the iPhone parts so that Apple could stick to its original timeline despite the previous delay.

On June 10, TSMC will begin the fabrication of wafer starts which are vital components of the A11 processors. By the second half of July, the company will start delivering the chips in volume quantity. To keep up with the production schedule, iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Winstron and Pegatron are reportedly already starting to recruit and train new workers in China to get ready for the mass production of the new iPhone which is expected to begin soon.