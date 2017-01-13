Apple AirPods News and Updates: Despite Delays, Wireless Earphones Win the Market

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Despite the fact that Apple's wireless earphones, the AirPods, experienced a few months' delay in its release, reports are now rife that it has a good vantage point in the market.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachApple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016.

Online retail analyst, Slice Intelligence, recently produced market data that shows the trend for wireless earphones have greatly changed after the release of the Apple AirPods. For starters, the analyst noted that the retail launch of the Apple AirPods is "the biggest headphones sales day" of last year.

For the final month of 2016, Slice Intelligence pointed out that 75 percent of headphones sales online generally belonged to the wireless listening devices, and they claim that it was "not coincidental" that it happened in the same month that the Apple AirPods were released.

Slice Intelligence's statistics presents that before the launch of the Apple AirPods, the Cupertino-based company had no place in the wireless headphones market graph while Beats took the highest share of online revenue -- up to 24.1 percent.

However, that drastically changed after the release of the AirPods last December. Apple's share of online revenue for wireless headphones skyrocketed to 26 percent as Beats' dropped to 15.4 percent.

To be fair, the online retail analyst also noted that Beats products sold way better during the early holiday season. In fact, about 32 percent of the wireless headphones sales from 2016's Cyber Weekend belonged to Beats.

It can be recalled that the Apple AirPods was first announced last September alongside Apple's first no-headphone-jack product, iPhone 7. The AirPods was originally slated for release in October but was later delayed for unannounced reasons.

A couple of weeks after its release, some AirPod owners have complained about a faulty charging case. AirPods come off the box with a case that, apart from its storage function, automatically recharges the earphones' batteries. Several AirPod owners shared that their wireless headphones batteries get drained after they store the gadget in the charging case for several hours -- opposite of how it should work.