Apple AirPods Review 2017: iPhone Accessory Gets 98 Percent Satisfaction Rating, According to Study

The Apple AirPods, a pair of wireless earbuds designed with the company's jack-less devices in mind, had a late release in the middle of December last year. Concerns over the trend of more jack-less Apple devices aside, the new AirPods seem to have made an overwhelmingly positive impression on its users, according to surveys.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachApple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Team Cook had enough confidence to call the new earbuds "a runaway success," as quoted by 9 to 5 Mac. The company may have their own ways to gauge the customers' reaction to their new product, but his bold claim seems to be well founded.

A joint study between Creative Strategies and Experian has just revealed their findings, and the outcome is a big win for Apple's new audio accessory. According to the customer satisfaction data collected from 942 respondents, 82 percent of AirPods users have said that they are "very satisfied" with the product, with an additional 16 percent saying they are "satisfied," according to the results as tallied by Experian. In total, 98 percent of their respondents gave a satisfactory rating to their Apple AirPods, which a record high for a new Apple product, according to Techpinions.

The study took a deeper look at the responses collected in the course of the survey. To review the Apple AirPods, a Feature Satisfaction analysis was done on the survey answers that rates the product for certain features.

For the question on the time it takes to charge AirPods, 98 percent noted that they were satisfied with it. Ninety-seven percent agreed that the design of the AirPods' case was satisfactory, while 97 percent, again, found the Bluetooth pairing process with their iPhone agreeable.

Ninety-five percent of the respondents found the battery life good enough for them, and again, 95 percent found the AirPods comfortable. Meanwhile, 93 percent of respondents said they are satisfied with the fit of the AirPods in their ears, which seems to be the lowest ranking feature of the accessory.