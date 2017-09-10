Apple and Amazon Joins the Race to Acquire Multi-Billion James Bond License

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers on the red carpet at the German premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2015.

Apple and Amazon are reportedly scrambling to join the bidding wars in acquiring the rights to produce and distribute the James Bond films.

Some of the major film studios are also in the game, such as Warner Bros. who, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has taken a commanding lead at this point. However, this did not stop other companies from taking their chances to own one of the most successful movie franchises in history.

Owning the James Bond franchise could reportedly cost somewhere between $2 billion to $5 billion.

While Apple and Amazon are well-known for technology and commerce, respectively, it is no secret that the two companies have already shown interest in expanding their businesses to the entertainment world.

The same report also cited sources that said Apple and Amazon are both willing to match the price that Warner Bros., the leading bidder, will shed to acquire the James Bond franchise.

Aside from Warner Bros., Apple and Amazon, other major companies are also reportedly bidding to acquire the franchise. Apple and Amazon should also beat Sony, Universal, Fox, and MGM. The latter is believed to be trying their best to close a deal for two years now.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Warner Bros. is taking Apple as a serious competitor and is asking MGM to be more aggressive so they can both dominate the competition, thereby, leaving Apple with lesser chances of getting the movie franchise.

On the other hand, the New York Times shared that MGM is just interested in sealing one-film deals which is most likely the upcoming 007 installment that would still feature Daniel Craig as the main protagonist.

Meanwhile, in the battle between Apple and Amazon, the latter obviously has the upper hand in terms of experience in producing original films.

Earlier this year, Amazon won multiple Oscars and a Golden Globe win for their attachment to the films "Manchester by the Sea" that starred Casey Affleck and "The Salesman" which won the best foreign film award.

On the other hand, what Apple still needs to catch up on in experience is somehow filled by the enlistment of ex-Sony executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht earlier this year.