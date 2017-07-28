Apple Appeals $506 Million Fine Payable to University of Wisconsin for Patent Infringement

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Apple faces infringement case.

Considering the ever-growing and fast-changing demands of the smartphone and tablet market, companies and tech giants are expected to do everything in their power and resources to keep up. However, they also face increased risks with even bigger consequences. And recent reports indicate that Apple, in its mission to maintain its popularity in the market, has been court ordered to pay $506 million to the University of Wisconsin for infringement.

According to reports, University of Wisconsin's Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) won the suit against Apple back in 2015, and U.S. district judge William Conley in Madison has added $272 million on top of the jury's fine, which was at $234 million. The decision was based on the fact that WARF was owed additional charges plus interest because the tech giant continued to infringe on the patent it owned for computer processor technology.

Furthermore, reports also indicate that Apple is still using the chip in many of its gadgets in production and sales. The company has filed for an appeal to the court in an attempt to reduce the figures fined against them. It has yet to release an official statement for the matter, but currently, it is still facing the consequences of its actions. The company also tried to reach out to the U.S. Patent and Trademark office to try and ask for a review of the patent's validity, but the agency has rejected the request.

The chip that Apple used functions as a predictor for many of its flagship products. It has proven its accessibility and user-friendly features by taking note of the users' instructions to the system and adapting accordingly. Considering its specs and capabilities, it has helped Apple in providing for the needs and demands of the consumers. Unfortunately, the price tag attached to the consequences of doing so may just be a deal breaker for the company.