Apple Back-to-School Sales 2017: Discounts on iMacs, iPads, MacBooks and Beats

Apple is once again putting a bit of music in its 2017 back-to-school sales. Aside from discounts for its Macs and iPads, the company will also be giving away free Beats headphones for selected qualified purchases.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A MacBook Air laptop is pictured on display at an Apple Store in Pasadena, California, July 22, 2013.

Apple announced its back-to-school deals on its official site. Students, parents and teachers from college are eligible to avail of the discounts and freebies if they shop at either Apple online or brick-and-mortar stores, including those on campus that are authorized to sell Apple products.

Pretty much all of Apple's computers are offered at discounted prices. Consumers can avail of the MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac Pro or the Mac Mini at nearly $300 off. When purchasing, consumers can pick from either a pair of BeatsX, Beats Solo3 or Powerbeats3 headphones as their freebie.

Meanwhile, consumers who would like to purchase an iPad, iPad Pro or iPad Mini 4 during the sale period can enjoy $20 off the retail price. They may also avail of Beats Solo3 headphones at 50 percent off.

The Beats headphones have Apple's latest A1 chip which makes it compatible with and easy to sync to the devices via Bluetooth wireless technology. Additionally, a purchase during this back-to-school promo provides students with a $5 monthly subscription to Apple Music. The regular subscription price is at $10 per month.

Apple offered a similar Beats deal in its back-to-school discounts last year but the company also had packages for iPhone purchases. But it is not just students, parents and teachers in the United States and Canada who can enjoy these deals. Apple stores in Singapore and Mexico also have their respective back-to-school programs. Some stores even offer deals to those in K-12 or the homeschool setup.

Before making any purchase, however, ensure first that the store and the products are part of the qualified program. The Apple back-to-school sale in North America will run until Sept. 25.