Apple Beats Headphones Explodes on Airplane, Tech Giant Will Not Pay for Damages

In the years that Apple has spent introducing gadget after gadget, there have been subsequent reports on inconveniences and expenses. From laptops that require a third-party device to connect it to something other than a charger for phones with fingerprint scanners, the tech giant has been known to innovate and go along with the current trends in technology. However, in an incident regarding their Beats headphones, Apple doesn't look like they'll be taking the hit for this one.

The event happened when an Australian woman found herself with injuries on her face, hands and hair after her Apple-manufactured Beats headphones exploded during her flight back to Melbourne from Beijing. According to The Advertiser, Apple won't be paying for the damages sustained because the woman used third-party batteries which the company has insisted on being the cause instead of the production and quality of the gadget.

The woman wished to stay anonymous during the entire investigation but when contacted for a comment regarding how she feels about Apple's decision to wash their hands from the incident, she had much to say.

"The headphones don't work without batteries, yet nowhere on the headphones — or their packaging — did it specify which brand of batteries should be used," she said.

In a report by Digital Trends, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) shared exactly what happened during the incident. The woman was sleeping when she woke up feeling a burning sensation on her face and hair. When she went to take the Apple Beats headphones off around her neck, she saw that it was sparking and had small amounts of fire. The other passengers on the flight had to endure the smell of burning plastic while people in the immediate vicinity of the woman were coughing due to the smoke.

It is not clear yet as to whether the woman will take action against Apple or not.