Apple BeatsX Release Date, Specs, Price News: Wireless Earphones Finally Available on Feb. 10

Apple's BeatsX wireless headphones will finally be available to purchase this Friday, Feb. 10, after having been delayed for five months.

AppleA promotional image for the Apple BeatsX wireless headphones.

During Apple's press event in September 2016, the BeatsX earphones were touted to be the perfect companion for the iPhone 7, which had been introduced without the traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, like the Apple-branded AirPods, the BeatsX earphones also failed to arrive last fall.

Similar to the AirPods, the BeatsX wireless earphones are equipped with the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth technology. This will allow Apple devices running iOS 10 to pair with the accessory in just one step. Users will just have to hold the earphones near an iPhone, iPad or iPod.

BeatsX delivers premium sound that is crisp and clear. It has optimized noise isolation that helps produce an immersive listening experience. With RemoteTalk, users can just press a button to take calls, play music or activate Siri.

It also comes with Fast Fuel technology so it will be able to provide two hours of use even after just five minutes of charging. It can be fully charged in 45 minutes which will translate to eight hours of playback.

The audio accessory features a Flex-Form cable and magnetic earbuds so when they are not in use, they remain tangle-free. They easily coil up and fit snuggly inside the carrying case. The wireless earphones also have a small form factor, a simple design and is lightweight so they are very comfortable to use. Users will be able to use the BeatsX earphones in a wide variety of activities.

They will initially be offered in two colors, black and white, but additional colors will be released at a later date. Each set comes with a variety of ear tips and users have the option of removing the wingtip. They are also compatible with Android devices.

The BeatsX wireless headphones will be available at Apple's retail stores and online website for $149.95.