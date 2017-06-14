Apple Car Specs, Features and News: Tim Cook Clarifies What Type of Vehicle the Company is Working On [VIDEO]

Talks about an Apple car, which has been dubbed Project Titan, have been going on for years. Apple CEO Tim Cook finally addressed what type of vehicle the company is working on in a recent interview and it is both good news and bad news for those who have been speculating.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook clarifies what's really going on with the Apple car.

Cook discussed the Apple car project with Bloomberg. He confirmed the company is working on a car, but it is not in a way fans have imagined despite several mockups and concept artworks that have been shared on social media.

"We're focusing on autonomous systems," Cook said in explaining the company's plan to power self-driving cars. "It's a core technology that we view as very important," he added, saying this will be Apple's "mother of all AI projects."

To be clear, Apple will not go into the car manufacturing business but it will aid car makers as a third-party supplier. Analyst say the company could succeed in this venture as it will be "doing what it does best" in creating the software. Competitors like Tesla should take notice.

In 2014, Apple hired a team of engineers to work on Project Titan but it didn't say whether this was for an Apple car or a car technology. The company also secured permits from the Department of Motor Vehicles to test self-driving cars with Lexus. These test cars were spotted on Silicon Valley streets in April but Apple still kept quiet on the speculations until Cook's interview.

Morgan Stanley analysts, however, believe Apple will still venture into building an actual Apple car once the company has perfected the artificial intelligence (AI) technology. "Apple will eventually move beyond just software into designing a full car and/or launching a platform for third party services and content over time," analyst Katy Huberty said (via Motley Fool).