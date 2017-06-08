Apple Debuts 'Planet of the Apps' Show With Free Launch Episode

Apple fans who are curious about the new "Planet of the Apps" reality show will now be able to watch the first episode for free. The unscripted show, which features app developers pitching their ideas to potential investors, was made available for streaming on Tuesday, June 6, at midnight EDT via iTunes.

Facebook/planetoftheappsA promo image of the Apple's new "Planet of the Apps" as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

"Planet of the Apps" is initially planned to span ten episodes in its debut run, according to Reuters. To celebrate the launch of the reality series, Apple is distributing the first episode for free.

The show will be the company's first foray into the production of original TV series, a field already crowded with established production houses like HBO or relative newcomers such as Netflix.

Episode 2 and onwards of the "Planet of the Apps" show will be available to subscribers of the Apple Music service, with a new episode being released every Tuesday.

The show has been compared to "Shark Tank" from ABC, in that aspiring product developers attempt to get show regulars to invest in their ideas. In "Planet of the Apps," it will be software app developers who will try to interest celebrity mentors in their app ideas.

They will have limited time and means to do this, however. The contestants just have 60 seconds on a moving escalator to deliver their pitch.

The show will feature musician Will.i.am alongside entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba as judge-mentors for the candidates.

Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services for Apple, spoke about the challenge facing the aspiring developers. "The question when you have ideas is how to take those to fruition," Cue said.

"Sometimes you may not know how, you might be afraid of what's involved. This really shows how that's possible," Cue added.

The video below has a few more details in the show trailer for Apple's new "Planet of the Apps" show, available on iTunes and at their official website.