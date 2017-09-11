Apple Event 2017, Sept. 12 Rumors: What To Expect In Tuesday's Keynote Event?

Apple Apple 2017 Keynote Event invitation

In just a few hours, Apple Inc. will conduct its annual September keynote event at the Steve Jobs Theater in the brand-new Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Gadget watchers and consumers are already looking forward to finding out what the tech giant has in store for its upcoming event.

According to reports, the tech firm is expected to launch the newest iPhone product called the iPhone X which will come out with an OLED display screen.

A report claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will finally showcase the high-end iPhone variant that took years to develop. Some of the features of the said device include the edge-to-edge OLED display which will have no home button to allocate the space for a larger screen. It will also come with a high-tech 3D facial recognition technology that could be used by the firm's exclusive Touch ID features for more secure login transactions.

The device is also believed to come with a next-generation earpiece as well as the improved forward-facing dual cameras. There is also a chance to see a facial recognition feature known as the Face ID based on the leaked information revealed during the launch of the iOS 11.

The said device will reportedly cost a whopping $1000 upon release.

Other reports also mentioned that Apple Inc. will come up with the new iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus which are speculated to come out with highly improved features compared to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that were released in 2017.

The rumored iPhone 8 series will reportedly be equipped with glass materials at the back so it can allow a wireless conductive charging support. The product line will also come with a USB 2 Lightning port for faster charging features.

Other possible products that could be launched during the Sept. 12 Keynote Event includes the watchOS 4, the tvOS 11, the macOS High Sierra, as well as the final version of the iOS 11 software.