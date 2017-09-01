Apple Event Sept. 12 Details: New iPhone 8 Release Date Likely To Be Announced During The Event

Apple Screengrab of the announcement for the upcoming Apple 2017 Keynote Event

Apple officially announced that they will conduct their next keynote event on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Cupertino-based tech firm reportedly sent out the invites for its annual keynote event that usually happens every fall. While the invite did not mention what the company will unveil during the event, it can be speculated that the highly anticipated unveiling of the iPhone 8 will happen in the said occasion.

According to reports, the upcoming iPhone 8 will feature a major change in its display screen. It will reportedly replace its usual LCD display with a bezel-less OLED screen for a bigger and sharper viewing.

Earlier speculations claim that the rumored iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch display, but it could appear larger since the tech giant will remove the bezels on its sides, and lessen those found on the screen's top and bottom.

The iPhone 8 is also believed to come with a virtual home button, a Facial Recognition feature that could reportedly replace the Touch ID technology, a wireless charging feature or a faster charging using USB-C, a stainless steel and glass-made body with mirror-like finish, as well as a dual-lens camera that are speculated to be in vertical position.

The upcoming smartphone is also rumored to be priced at around $999 to $1,200.

Other reports also speculated that the iPhone 8 will be unveiled with the new versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which are being dubbed as the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus models. These smartphones will reportedly come with several improvements from last year's iPhone releases.

Aside from the iPhone 8, the upcoming Apple 2017 Keynote Event is also expected to unveil the new editions of the Apple Watch, a new Apple TV, as well as the release of the latest iOS mobile operating system.

The Apple 2017 Keynote Event will be held at the company's Steve Jobs Theater at its new Apple Park campus located in Cupertino, California.