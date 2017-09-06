Apple Event September 2017 News: How to Watch Sept. 12 Keynote and What to Expect

Reuters/Adrees Latif Local resident Andreas Gibson celebrates with employees outside the Fifth Avenue Apple store after being the first to exit with an iPhone 6 in hand on the first day of sales in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014.

Tech giant Apple has just rolled out the invites for their big event happening this month, on Sept. 12.

The invitation reportedly shows a colourful image of the Apple logo and features the tagline "Let's meet at our place."

While the invite did not give out the exact details as to what people will be looking forward to in the event, the latest reports say that the company may be revealing the newest iPhone, which is expected to be the iPhone 8, as well as updates for their other products, like the Apple TV, Apple Watch, and the iOS software.

The speculation of the iPhone 8 release stems from the fact that the previous models, such as the iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and 6s, and iPhone 5s and 5c, were also announced at the the company's past September events.

This year's Sept. 12 Apple event will take place at at 10 a.m. PDT and will be held in the Apple Park, which is the company's new office in Cupertino, California. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will be taking the stage at the new headquarter's Steve Jobs Theatre.

Although not everyone who wants to witness the event had received an invite, there are still plenty of ways to watch it. Apple fans can live stream the event through the company's Events page on their official website.

To do so, users will have to access the said page using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, that runs the Safari and iOS version 7.0 or later. Mac users, on the other hand, can watch the live stream if their device runs in the OS X 10.8.5 or newer, as well as Safari 6.0.5 browser or later versions.

For the PC users, a report on Fortune says that they will also be able to watch the event through live stream using the Microsoft Edge browser running in the Windows 10 operating system.