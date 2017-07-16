Apple Freebies, Deals: Students Get Free Beats Headphones for Purchase of Macs, iPads; See Until When Promo Lasts

REUTERS/Albert Gea College student can purchase several Apple Macs and iPads at a discounted price and get a free Beats headphone this summer.

Students who will purchase new Apple Macs and iPads will get a discount plus a free Beats headphone in a limited-time back-to-school offer.

Under the said promo, eligible buyers can get the new 12-inch MacBook with the basic configuration for $1,249 instead of at the regular price of $1,299. This product sports a Kaby Lake Core m3 processor, 8 GB memory and 256 GB of solid-state drive capacity.

The limited-time offer puts the price of MacBook Air down to $849 instead of $999 with technical specs that include a dual-core Intel Core i5 chip, 8 GB onboard memory and 128 GB of SSD space.

Apple has also included the newly upgraded MacBook Pro lineup in the promo. Students can purchase the base 13-inch model for $1,249 instead of $1,299. The key specs include a Kaby Lake Core i5 chip that runs at 2.3 gigahertz and has 128 GB SSD storage.

The latest 21.5-inch iMac is also eligible for the limited-time deal. With a 2.3 GHz processor and 1TB hard drive space, a student can purchase a unit of the said iMac model for $1,049 instead of $1,099.

Meanwhile, the iPad lineup included in the promo gets a $20 price cut. So the 10.5-inch iPad Pro can be purchased starting at $629 while the 12.9-inch variant is only priced $779; the standard 9.7-inch iPad model is now down to $309; and the iPad Mini 4 is now only at $379.

Upon purchase, customers will be redirected to a page where they can choose from three models of Beats headphones offered for free, namely the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, and the BeatsX Earphones.

The Mac Pro ($2,799) and Mac mini ($479) are also included in the promo.

A customer must be a college student to avail of the promo. So far, Apple has already launched the promo in the United States and Canada until Sept. 25 only. The offer is also available in other countries like Singapore and Mexico, while it is also expected to launch in several European countries in the coming weeks.