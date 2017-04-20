Apple Giving Away iMovie, Other Apps for Free

Apple has now slashed the price of a number of its own apps to a very generous price of zero. The company is now providing free downloads of the apps for Apple devices that still don't have them.

(Photo: Apple)Promo image of the iWork productivity app by Apple. Clockwise from top left — iWork on an iPad, iWork on MacBook, iWork on iPhone.

The generous offer, however, does not change things too much for owners of Apple devices that bought their gadgets after 2013. After all, the company has offered apps such as iMovie, GarageBand and Pages for free since that time. Buyers who availed of their Apple hardware after October 2013 already had these apps completely for free, according to Tech Radar.

Previously, owners of Mac devices prior to October 2013 had to shell out a few dollars to get these Apple-branded apps. For Mac computers, the iWork apps cost $20 each before this discount, while iOS versions went for $10 each. The iMovie app cost $5 back then, while Garage Band was priced at $15 prior to this development, according to ZDNet.

Apple has set up a page to guide customers on how they can find and install the free apps. Currently, Apple's iWork page still needed to be updated, and still has the previous instruction that says "customers will only be able to download Pages, Keynote, and Numbers after purchasing an eligible Mac or iOS device" — an advice that could change any time now.

The apps have also been removed from being tracked by the App Store as Top Free App entries, as noted by Mac Rumors. According to an update from the Apple hardware and software news site, a new page has been set up to handle mass downloads through Apple's Volume Purchase Program.

"Today's app changes will make it easier for business and educational institutions to download Pages, Numbers, Keynote, GarageBand, and iMovie through the Volume Purchase Program store," the update noted.