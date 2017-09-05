Apple Hands Siri Responsibility Over to the Software Engineering Chief

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Luke Peters demonstrates Siri, an application which uses voice recognition and detection on the iPhone 4S, outside the Apple store in Covent Garden, London October 14, 2011.

The smartphone market has always been characterized as a place of intense competition. Tech giants work hard day and night to develop the best possible product that can answer the demands of the target market.

Recently, in hopes of garnering more attention for their virtual assistant, Apple has reportedly switched their leadership of Siri to combat the competition in Amazon's Alexa and Google's assistant. Software engineering senior vice president Craig Federighi will now be taking over the responsibility of Internet software and services senior vice president Eddy Cue.

According to reports, the change of leadership has been made official through the updates made for both of the executive's biographies in their respective Apple pages. Although he lost his power over the development of Siri, Cue is now in charge of the video content creation team, which may be taken as an indication that the tech giant is working toward a new streaming service to be made available on their iOS and macOS devices.

Meanwhile, Reuters also pointed out that the change in leadership might be the most significant development that Siri has achieved since it was first launched in 2011. Considering the increased activity from Amazon's Alexa and Google's voice assistant, Apple's Siri might have been in danger of being overshadowed. By transferring the responsibility over to Federighi, Apple might be looking into integrating more capabilities in their virtual assistant.

Given Amazon's recent release of speakers that showcase Alexa, Apple is expected to make the same move later this year, with the introduction of the HomePod which will feature Siri.

The tech giant's virtual assistant might also receive an update and more improvements in the coming months, especially since fans are beginning to turn more of their attention toward the competition. As to how this might affect that functionality of Siri in their iOS and macOS devices, fans will have to wait and see once Federighi churns out more information.