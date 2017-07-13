Apple Having Problems With New iPhone 8 Features? Panic Starting to Set In, Rumors Claim

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach A photo of the Apple iPhone 7 and AirPods as displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California in September 2016.

Apple engineers and designers are said to be working non-stop to make final changes to the new iPhone, which is referred to as the iPhone 8 as of this time. Software and component problems, however, keep coming up as tensions rise in the company ahead of the approaching tenth anniversary of the iPhone.

"A sense of panic in the air" fills the engineering and design teams for the new iPhone, sources close to the situation revealed to Fast Company on Tuesday, July 11. Lingering software issues could leave huge gaps in the functionality of the new iPhone when launch time comes, according to speculation.

The name of the new iPhone has not been firmly established as of this time. Different names have been thrown about, including iPhone 8, iPhone Pro or iPhone X. Likewise, components and features of the tenth anniversary iPhone are not yet confirmed, as well.

These new features are supposedly causing headaches for the development team at Apple, as engineers and designers are allegedly struggling to fix major issues ahead of the launch of the flagship phone.

One such feature causing issues is the wireless charging. Earlier rumors and reports agree that Apple could be going for inductive type charging, but is having trouble implementing it.

An earlier update from John Gruber seems to agree with claims that Apple is having problems implementing inductive charging, and the company could be planning to put it off as a separate update for later.

"I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year)," Gruber revealed in his Twitter post.

Apple is also facing issues with its new 3D sensor. However, it is unclear at this point if the sensor is intended for face recognition. The insider notes that while Apple can have their 3D sensor software ready in time for launch, they also have the option to disable to the sensor, only to enable it later with a software patch.

Users and the media have yet to hear from Apple about their progress on the new iPhone as of this time.