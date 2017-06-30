Apple iCloud Backup Problems, Outages June 2017 Latest News: Is Restoring User Data Still Not Possible?

If you're an iCloud user currently having trouble with backing up your device, Apple confirmed that there was a service outage on the night Tuesday, June 27. Several users filed the reports which the Apple's system acknowledged.

The company revealed the outage affected only 0.1 percent of the total iCloud users. But even as the outage has been resolved, it might still be causing some backup problems. As a result, some users might not be able to restore their user data properly.

Some customers who have attempted to do a restoration claimed that they either experienced slow iCloud service or a failure to complete the process. According to Mac Rumors, some backups might also not reflect on newly-purchased devices.

For instance, a user with a new iPhone might experience problems or failure in accessing his or her iCloud to transfer some saved data like iMessages, call logs, App Store purchases or photos and videos. Users who need their Health Data or Home Kit configuration might also not be able to access these services properly for the meantime.

Meanwhile, other Apple iCloud services do not seem to have any problems following the outage, such as accessing the iCloud Mail, logging in and out of the iCloud accounts, or availing of iCloud storage upgrades. As the company is still fixing the glitch, users are asked to switch to a local backup via iTunes. Refer to the Apple support page for the process on backing up the iPhone, iPad, and iPod locally. Users with new devices could also try setting up a completely new backup data and not restore their existing accounts.

Apple has not yet confirmed a fixed time frame for when the iCloud service will normalize. Apple also did not indicate what caused the outage but it's fair to assume its engineers are working on the problem.